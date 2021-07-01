Fort L.P. Has $1.62 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 164.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $3,160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $231.43.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

