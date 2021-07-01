Fort L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,797 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,197 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,447. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

