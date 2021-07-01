Fort L.P. Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

TRU stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $111.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

