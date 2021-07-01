Fort L.P. Purchases 1,374 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,385 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $9,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $144.64 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.18 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

