Fort L.P. Purchases 4,058 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fort L.P. raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

