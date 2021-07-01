Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $185.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.26. 65,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.82. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

