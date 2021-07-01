Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 120,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

