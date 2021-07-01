Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $457.75 million, a P/E ratio of 794.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

