Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 392,255 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,255 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of SSR Mining worth $48,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

