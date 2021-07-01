Franklin Resources Inc. Has $38.80 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $38,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

