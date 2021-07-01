Franklin Resources Inc. Has $40.65 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $293,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $4,391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 259.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 107,025 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 55.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

DG opened at $216.39 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

