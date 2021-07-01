Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,932 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of DraftKings worth $45,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in DraftKings by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

