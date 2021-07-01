Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,681 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $51,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $154.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $116.76 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

