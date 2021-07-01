Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.25. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $567.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.