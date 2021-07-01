Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Insider Buys C$173,791.75 in Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$173,791.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,791.75.

FEC stock opened at C$7.66 on Thursday. Frontera Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$742.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

