fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 5.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. 270,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,982,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.82.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

