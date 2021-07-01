Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

