Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Helen Beck Acquires 9,235 Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Helen Beck purchased 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £14,776 ($19,304.94).

LON FCH opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25. The firm has a market cap of £537.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48).

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.