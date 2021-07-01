Fusible Achieves Market Capitalization of $284,714.49 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $284,714.49 and approximately $233.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00138301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00168565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,858.69 or 0.99839824 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

