Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.12 and last traded at $167.43. Approximately 93,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,097,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.09.
Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.
The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth $28,132,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $11,753,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Futu by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
