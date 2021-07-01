Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.12 and last traded at $167.43. Approximately 93,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,097,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.09.

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth $28,132,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $11,753,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Futu by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.