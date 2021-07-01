FY2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Cut by William Blair

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.08. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.27. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

