FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bionano Genomics in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 731,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

