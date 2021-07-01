G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-$2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.130 EPS.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.