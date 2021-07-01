G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WILC stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. G. Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

