Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of GLTO stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
GLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
About Galecto
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
