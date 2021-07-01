Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

