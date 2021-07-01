GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Trading 5.4% Higher

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.66.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604 over the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

