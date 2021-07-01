Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 434.5% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GNENF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

