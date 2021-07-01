Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 434.5% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GNENF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

