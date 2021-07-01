Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 4,527 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 39.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $543.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,879. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.84 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 723.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

