Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 6,155 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $183.49. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.42 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

