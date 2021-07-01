Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 164,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 1.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 90,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

