Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $19.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,530.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,142. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,048.04 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,401.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securiti raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.