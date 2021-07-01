Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 185 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 2.2% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

