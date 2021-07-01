Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.63

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.63 and last traded at $145.07, with a volume of 688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.