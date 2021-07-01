GateToken (GT) Hits One Day Volume of $5.43 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. GateToken has a market cap of $265.70 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00010033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.88 or 0.00704630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,282.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,449,142 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

