Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down to $16.78

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $16.27. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 3,425 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $19,592,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

