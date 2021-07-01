GATX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average daily volume of 304 call options.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GATX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE GATX opened at $88.47 on Thursday. GATX has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.52.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

