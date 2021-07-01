GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

