GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 342,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Darla D. Moore purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darla D. Moore purchased 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $66,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Thursday. 6,333,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.