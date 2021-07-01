General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,634. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05.

Get General Mills alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.