General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of General Motors worth $827,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 271,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,605,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

