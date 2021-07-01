GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.7 days.
GSGTF stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.30.
About GenSight Biologics
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.