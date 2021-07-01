GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.7 days.

GSGTF stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Get GenSight Biologics alerts:

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.