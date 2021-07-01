Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,364 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $49,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of R stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

