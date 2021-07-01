Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 66,786 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $46,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.