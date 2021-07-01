Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,867 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Carter’s worth $49,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NYSE CRI opened at $103.17 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

