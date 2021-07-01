Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $47,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

