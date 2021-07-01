Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.36 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Owens & Minor worth $48,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,998.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE OMI opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

