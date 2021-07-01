GET Protocol Market Cap Reaches $31.37 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and $719,540.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00008382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00676661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,442% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

