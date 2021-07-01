Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,675 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Acquisition were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBAH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,044,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CBRE Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 11,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.