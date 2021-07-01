Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $24.78 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,778,000. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $123.39. 121,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.88 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

