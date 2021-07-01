Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 254,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TME. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $126,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

